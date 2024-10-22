Sega's new release Sonic X Shadow Generations is out this week and reviews for the games are now rolling in.

As we've already mentioned, we haven't received a code for the Switch release just yet, but we'll be delivering our verdict as soon as possible. So far, this updated outing with a new campaign seems to have been received quite well with sites like IGN awarding it 9 out of 10.

While we wait just a little bit longer for the game's release, we're curious to know what the community here on Nintendo Life is planning to do. Will you be getting the game at launch, are you already playing the game in its early access period or are you waiting for the Switch reviews to arrive?

So, vote in our poll and leave a comment below.