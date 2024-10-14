Ready your Trainer team and brace for impact because Niantic has today revealed that Gigantamax Pokémon will be going large and going home in Pokémon GO Max Battles from 26th-27th October.

You'll want to pull together a team of 10-40 players to take on these six-star Max Battles, which will feature the Gigantamax debuts of the Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. They'll be popping up on Power Spots around the world throughout the event, which has so far housed the bigger (but not that much bigger) Dynamax Pokémon since the Max Out season kicked off last month.

Of course, a big old event like this requires a big old trailer and, as ever, Niantic has got us covered. The following Gigantamax reveal even features a new score by the award-winning composer of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Westworld and more, Ramin Djawadi. Not too bad, eh?





Gigantamax Pokémon will be emerging in



The new trailer will likely be a welcome distraction in the world of Pokémon right now after a server hack this weekend saw huge amounts of Game Freak data leaked online allegedly including source code, unused beta designs and the 'Switch 2' code name.