The new 'Max Out' season has got underway in Pokémon GO today, bringing a boatload of new 'mon, a fresh battle mode and a long-awaited UK arrival to the mobile app.

We'll start with the new additions to Pokémon GO's Pokédex line-up. It's all about Sword and Shield's Galar region this time, with Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble making their PGO debut. Alongside these starters (and their respective evolutions, naturally), the Dreepy evolution chain will also be making an appearance for the first time. In short, Gen VIII fans are eating good.

Trainers in the UK also stand a chance of encountering Stonjourner for the first time in PGO, as the Stone Henge-inspired 'mon makes its debut this season too. This encounter is region-locked for the time being, so those outside the UK will have to keep an eye on future Raids and trades to nab one.

Fittingly named 'Max Battles' also arrive this season, letting you face off against giant 'Dynamax Pokémon'. Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Skwovet and Wooloo will appear in Dynamax form in these battles, so keep an eye out for Power Spots and Max Particles across the map to get involved.

Of course, the new season will also bring a fresh wave of Special Research quests our way, focusing this time on the Galarian starters and new battle format.

Pokémon GO's 'Max Out' season runs from today (3rd September) until 3rd December. You can find the complete rundown of everything the season has to offer on the Pokémon GO blog.