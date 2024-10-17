Nintendo of America is on the lookout for a new intellectual property lawyer to join its legal department (thanks, My Nintendo News).

The new job listing shared on Nintendo's career site states that the role will include managing Nintendo's "patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios," advising the business team on IP issues and working with the Litigation and IP Enforcement departments to resolve disputes. It certainly wouldn't be quiet then, eh?

You'll find Nintendo's official job description below:

Team Summary: Within Nintendo of America (NOA)’s Legal department, The Intellectual Property Group manages NOA’s patent, trademark, and copyright portfolios throughout the Americas, as well as the global Nintendo domain name portfolio. Additional support is also provided to Nintendo business teams on a wide variety of intellectual property issues, including clearance of other’s patents and intellectual property. The Intellectual Property Group works closely with Litigation and IP Enforcement to resolve IP disputes and enforce against those using Nintendo’s IP in an unauthorized manner. In addition, the Intellectual Property Group collaborates with the Business Transaction Group to resolve various intellectual property licensing and open-source software issues.

To do all this, the Big N is looking for someone with at least five years of experience working in intellectual property law (with a law degree), a basic knowledge of video games, strong written and verbal communication skills, and a handful of other qualifications. The listing also notes that a candidate with "Strong experience with the protection of musical works and sound recordings" is an added bonus.

You can check out the full listing on the Nintendo careers website.

Of course, we know that Nintendo's legal department is a busy one. While an IP lawyer might not necessarily be involved in every case, this year has already seen the Big N take down emulators and YouTube channels, and the dispute with Palworld developer Pocket Pair is still ongoing.

Back in August, Nintendo was hiring a Nintendo Experience Specialist (or 'NES', yes really) in Canada, while Game Freak was also gearing up for a huge recruitment drive.