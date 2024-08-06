Nintendo is always hiring new talent, and in Canada, it's currently seeking 'Nintendo Experience Specialists'.

This role, abbreviated as 'NES', currently has openings in British Columbia and Ontario. It is described as a "field support position" where specialists interact with consumers and retail staff, while also educating, demonstrating, and training individuals about all things Nintendo. Here's the full description:

Nintendo Experience Specialists "(NES) are responsible for visiting various retail outlets, as well as providing support for in-person events. This field support position will be responsible for interacting with consumers and retail staff at their assigned locations on a variable schedule during peak shopping hours (weekdays, weekends, evenings, key promotional periods, and holidays). NES will also provide support with consumer-facing events to provide sales assist, on-going product demonstration, training, and education on Nintendo products. The NES’ overall goal is to generate demand for Nintendo products and facilitate activations, ultimately putting smiles on the faces of everyone we interact with."

You can learn more about these roles on Nintendo's official website. One important requirement is to have both "interest and knowledge" of current and upcoming games. This follows news last week about the Pokémon developer Game Freak, who is looking to fill a lot of roles at the company in an upcoming recruitment drive.