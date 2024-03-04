Tropic Haze, the creators of the Switch emulator Yuzu, have agreed to pay Nintendo USD $2.4 million in damages as well as shut down the emulator for the hybrid console, along with the 3DS emulator Citra. This news comes just a week after Nintendo filed a lawsuit against the creators, and around a day after Tropic Haze hired its own lawyer.

In this sudden development, a joint motion was filed earlier today (spotted via Ryan Brown on Bluesky) between Nintendo and Tropic Haze. The creator of Yuzu and Citra appears to have accepted Nintendo's demands without any pushback and have agreed to be barred from working on Yuzu, hosting Yuzu, distributing the code, and even handing Nintendo the rights to yuzu-emu.org.

The Proposed Final Judgment states that Nintendo says the emulator "is primarily designed to circumvent and play Nintendo Switch games", with Nintendo claiming that Yuzu violates the DMCA's "prohibition on trafficking in devices that circumvent effective technological measures, because the software is primarily designed for the purpose of circumventing technological measures."