Tropic Haze, the creators of the Switch emulator Yuzu, have agreed to pay Nintendo USD $2.4 million in damages as well as shut down the emulator for the hybrid console, along with the 3DS emulator Citra. This news comes just a week after Nintendo filed a lawsuit against the creators, and around a day after Tropic Haze hired its own lawyer.

In this sudden development, a joint motion was filed earlier today (spotted via Ryan Brown on Bluesky) between Nintendo and Tropic Haze. The creator of Yuzu and Citra appears to have accepted Nintendo's demands without any pushback and have agreed to be barred from working on Yuzu, hosting Yuzu, distributing the code, and even handing Nintendo the rights to yuzu-emu.org.

The Proposed Final Judgment states that Nintendo says the emulator "is primarily designed to circumvent and play Nintendo Switch games", with Nintendo claiming that Yuzu violates the DMCA's "prohibition on trafficking in devices that circumvent effective technological measures, because the software is primarily designed for the purpose of circumventing technological measures."

The Yuzu creators have also agreed to delete all copies of Yuzu, hand Nintendo any physical circumvention tools and modified Nintendo hardware, and all circumvention tools that have been used to develop or use Yuzu, which includes "TegraRcmGUI, Hekate, Atmosphère, Lockpick_RCM, NDDumpTool, nxDumpFuse, and TegraExplorer".

In a statement shared on Twitter, initially posted in the Yuzu discord server (via The Verge) by developer bunnei, the team state that they "have always been against piracy" and that they started the project "in good faith" and have been deeply disappointed when users have used our software to leak game content prior to its release and ruin the experience for legitimate purchasers and fans."


On Twitter, OatmealDome notes that Citra is already shutting down, and Yuzu also appears to have been removed from Github. However, the source code is likely still out there from people who have already downloaded it.

Whether this will affect other emulators is hard to say at this point, but it's a clear statement from Nintendo, which has always had a strong stance against emulation.

If we hear any more news on this, we will update you.

