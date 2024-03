The Yuzu creators have also agreed to delete all copies of Yuzu, hand Nintendo any physical circumvention tools and modified Nintendo hardware, and all circumvention tools that have been used to develop or use Yuzu, which includes "TegraRcmGUI, Hekate, Atmosphère, Lockpick_RCM, NDDumpTool, nxDumpFuse, and TegraExplorer".

In a statement shared on Twitter, initially posted in the Yuzu discord server (via The Verge) by developer bunnei, the team state that they "have always been against piracy" and that they started the project "in good faith" and have been deeply disappointed when users have used our software to leak game content prior to its release and ruin the experience for legitimate purchasers and fans."

On Twitter, OatmealDome notes that Citra is already shutting down, and Yuzu also appears to have been removed from Github. However, the source code is likely still out there from people who have already downloaded it.

Whether this will affect other emulators is hard to say at this point, but it's a clear statement from Nintendo, which has always had a strong stance against emulation.

If we hear any more news on this, we will update you.

[source storage.courtlistener.com, via x.com, bsky.app]