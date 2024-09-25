Nintendo has been cracking down on all sorts of things recently, and now according to a new story from The Verge, it's reportedly targeting AI-generated Mario pictures.

A company called Tracer is apparently working on Nintendo's "behalf" and has filed takedown notices to remove "dozens" of posts on social media platform 'X'. This supposedly includes images generated by xAI's Grok AI tool. The same service is also using AI to help assist its own process:

"The company [Tracer] apparently used AI to identify the images and serve takedown notices on behalf of Nintendo, hitting AI-generated images as well as some fan art."

As explained by the source, Tracer offers "AI-powered services to companies, purporting to identify trademark and copyright violations online".

The AI-generated images depicted all sorts of things, including one Grok image which showed Mario smoking and drinking on the beach. Some fan art has seemingly been caught in the crossfire as well.

The Verge's senior editor Tom Warren was originally made aware of these takedowns when he received a notice on 'X' about certain content being removed from his account following a DMCA complaint.

Tom Warren: "Nintendo’s lawyers filed a DMCA takedown request against the Mario image I generated using X’s Grok AI"

https://t.co/CefhIVwoIX pic.twitter.com/sYrniFYdGh Nintendo’s lawyers filed a DMCA takedown request against the Mario image I generated using X’s Grok AI 🥲 https://t.co/HfPoVeCo7H September 24, 2024

Nintendo or Tracer haven't provided a comment about these takedowns. This latest story follows Nintendo and The Pokémon Company last week filing a lawsuit against the Palworld creator Pocketpair.