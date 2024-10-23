Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

We here at Nintendo Life like to think we're pretty knowledgeable when it comes to video games. Sure, there may be a few blind spots here and there, but we pretty much have all bases covered across our writing and video teams.

Music, though..? Popular music? Oh boy... That's another story entirely. This writer specifically has a taste for classic rock, heavy metal, and a bit of prog rock, so when it comes to artists that might be storming the UK Singles Charts, you might as well be speaking in a completely different language.

So when our esteemed editor posted a link to Nintendo UK's most recent Switch advert with an accompanying comment stating "I don't know who this is", truth be told, the rest of us were just as stumped.

It turns out, however, that it's Raye! You know Raye, come on now. She's a British singer/songwriter whose album My 21st Century Blues apparently won 'Album of the Year' at the 2024 BRIT Awards. That Raye!

Okay, we'll be honest, even with this context provided, we still weren't too clued up on Raye's career so far, but apparently she's a big enough deal for Nintendo to showcase her in their Switch promotional material. Now, if they'd recruited someone like Bruce Dickinson or Shirley Manson, we'd probably be more on the same page, but alas.

So if you want pop music recommendations, this ain't the place for it, folks! Nice advert, though.