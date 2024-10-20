20th October marks the eighth anniversary of the day we first laid our eyes on the console previously known as the mysterious ‘NX’, the Nintendo Switch.

Revealed in a snappy trailer (teased in a tweet that was apparently controversial inside Nintendo) showcasing the system’s hybrid nature, the video was a dynamic introduction that showed gamers the world over how Nintendo’s next console might fit into their lives, whether sitting on a sofa or a bus or a plane - or perched on garden furniture at a rooftop hipster shindig.

The official trailer has since been privated by Nintendo, but you can still enjoy it below and bop along to White Denim's Ha Ha Ha Ha (Yeah) via our archived version.