Months after it closed down Yuzu, Nintendo has forced another Switch emulator offline.

Development on the open-source emulator Ryujinx will end, and it will no longer be available for download.

In a statement posted earlier today, it was announced that Nintendo had made contact with the creator of the emulator to arrange its removal:

Yesterday, [Ryujinx creator] gdkchan was contacted by Nintendo and offered an agreement to stop working on the project, remove the organization and all related assets he’s in control of. While awaiting confirmation on whether he would take this agreement, the organization has been removed, so I think it’s safe to say what the outcome is.

At the time of writing, the Ryujinx website remains live but it is no longer possible to download the emulator itself.

Ryujinx was shaping up to be a promising project, especially in relation to portable platforms such as smartphones and the many handheld gaming PCs that have flooded the market in recent years.