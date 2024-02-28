Nintendo has always had an incredibly strong stance against video game piracy and it's now taking legal action against the creators of the Switch emulator Yuzu.

As highlighted by Stephen Totilo of Game File, the Japanese video game giant known for hits like Super Mario and Zelda accuses the Yuzu creators of "unlawfully" circumventing Nintendo software encryption and facilitating piracy. The Yuzu team allegedly accessed Switch games from a hacked unit and made copies of games, which Nintendo believes is a DMCA and copyright violation.

The game publisher and developer also used last year's Switch release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as a supposed example of damages — noting how one million copies of the game were downloaded before its official launch, with the support for Yuzu's Patreon doubling during the same period. Nintendo now wants the emulator shut down.