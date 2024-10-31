Well, Nintendo has finally done it... it's finally released its very own music app and it's available to download on smartphone devices right now.

The question we're wondering though is if you'll be downloading the app and trying it out for yourself, or perhaps resorting to some other way to listen to your favourite Nintendo music when you're out and about or taking a break in between your usual schedule.

If you did miss the original announcement, this app allows you to listen to music from some of your favourite Nintendo series including The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, Splatoon, Pikmin and even retro titles such as the original Metroid and Ocarina of Time. There's also menu music from past-generation systems such as the Wii!

Of course, one other catch is this app is exclusive to Switch Online members - so you'll need to have an active subscription to make use of it.