When The Legend of Zelda: Echoes arrived on the Switch at the end of last month, some new themed items were added to the My Nintendo Store.

In Japan, Zelda fans were able to use their Platinum Points on a Zelda-themed "Wanted Poster Tote Bag" and in case you missed it, that same item is now available in more locations around the world.

It's priced at 1200 Platinum Points in the US, will set you back 600 points in Canada and is also 600 points for residents in Australia and New Zealand. It's worth noting this item does appear to be slightly different depending on the region you purchase it from.

In Echoes of Wisdom, these posters can be seen around Hyrule after Zelda escapes from the King and the castle. Here's another look, along with a description: