It's the spooky season and NetherRealm Studios has used this opportunity to announce it's adding Ghostface from 'Scream' as a guest fighter in Mortal Kombat 1 on 26th November 2024.

If you have early access to these DLC fighters in the second Kombat Pack, you'll be able to access this character on 19th November 2024. Apart from Ghostface, fighting fans can also look forward to Conan and T-1000 from the Terminator series.

As for original Mortal Kombat characters included in the latest expansion update include Cyraz, Sektor and Noob Saibot. You can check out the official trailer for the Scream character on YouTube.

The new expansion Khaos Reigns expands Liu Kang's new era with a "brand new story and an all-new cinematic experience". It in, his champions must take down the ruthless Titan Havik who threatens to plunge the realms into complete chaos.

Although MK1 didn't release in the best state on the Nintendo Switch, it's been somewhat improved over time with regular updates. The latest major one was delivered alongside the Khaos Reigns expansion update.