Little Nightmares III might have been delayed to 2025, but that doesn't mean that Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games can't send some chills our way this spooky season.

The publisher has shared a brand-new trailer for the upcoming entry titled 'You're Being Watched' — nothing sinister going on there — which shows our tiny heroes, Low and Alone, sneaking through the mysterious Candy Factory while a nasty-looking figure watches them from afar.

This multi-armed menace is The Supervisor, and she doesn't seem to be the type of character you'll want to hang about and get a closer look at.

The third entry in the Little Nightmares series will see you attempting to escape the Spiral with all the usual horror platforming trappings that we've come to expect from the franchise. Mixing things up a little, the 2025 release will let you play alone with an AI partner or online in two-player co-op, so you can share the chills with a pal. How sweet.

Little Nightmares III was initially supposed to launch on Switch this year, though Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games released a statement back in May confirming that the platformer was being pushed to 2025 while the team continues "working hard towards delivering the best experience possible for the next entry in the franchise".