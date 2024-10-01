Gallery: Here's The Switch Lite Hyrule Edition In All Its Zelda-Themed Beauty 1
The release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom hasn't just given us a new Hyrule adventure to embark on – it has also delivered a new piece of hardware in the form of the Switch Lite Hyrule Edition.

Continuing the tradition of releasing golden, Zelda-themed hardware – which dates all the way back to the GBA era – this new Switch Lite is a gorgeous-looking object, complete with the usual iconography the series is famous for.

With Switch 2 around the corner, some might well question the wisdom of investing in new current-gen Switch hardware at this precise moment in time, but this thing is so darned lovely that we imagine many people won't be able to resist.

Are you one of those people? Vote in the poll below and leave a comment to tell us.

Will you be picking up a Switch Lite Hyrule Edition?