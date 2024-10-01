1/2 @Pillowpants LONG ANSWER WARNING: I went through this exact predicament. I only play docked and I really don't care for the analog sticks on the switch so didn't think I'd enjoy handheld only that much. But...here's my experience thus far after about 3 months with a Lite and a docked Switch:

Getting the Switch Lite up and running was easy. I had to manually re-download all my titles from the eShop. I had to keep checking on it periodically for about 24 hours because some downloads would just stop or halt and not continue. I had to keep re-triggering them, etc.

Then, for whatever reason, every single game I downloaded, I had to go into the game's settings (the screen where you can redeem gold points for carts) and manually tell each one to download my cloud data that very first time. After this first time, everything is automatic but I had to do this step ONCE for each game.

Next, you then have to decide what your main switch will be. The main switch is the console that automatically downloads new digital games and the system that gets your demos that you select to download from eShop in the browser.

Despite my docked regular Switch being my main way to play Switch games, I ultimately decided that my Switch Lite is my primary console as far as the eShop is concerned, and here is why: The non-primary Switch (docked, at home) needs to touch base with Nintendo's servers every time you boot a digital game. That of course requires an internet connection. So for example, if I go to play my Switch Lite on an airplane, and it can't connect to Wi-Fi, I can't play my digital game. This does not affect physical carts, you can play them 24 hours a day whenever. The other part of this is that if someone is home on your docked Switch playing the digital version of Echoes of Wisdom and you go to play that same downloaded digital copy on your Switch Lite, you won't be able to. For digital games, the console that boots the digital game first gets priority and won't let you play it on another console until the game is closed. Again, this does not affect physical carts (if each system has a physical Echoes of Wisdom cart inserted, you're good to go), it is only for digital games.

The solution is to set the console that won't have Wi-Fi readily available at all times as the primary.

So, my current workflow/setup:

My main OG launch day switch stays docked and on basically always on Wi-Fi. I play this the most and always remember to close my game out when I'm done to "free it up." Every time I boot a digital game, it does a quick Nintendo server handshake ("Checking if game can be played") and then boots into the game. This is never a problem because again, I'm always on Wi-Fi.

For my Switch Lite, I take this with me on trips and because it's the "primary" console, it doesn't require a quick Nintendo server hand-shake every time I boot a digital game. (See 2/2)