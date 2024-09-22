@JohnnyMind I don't see it personally. Shadow is an anti-hero and Batman is very much a hero. The only thing they have in common is brooding. But then again that is the version of Batman everyone loves now.

I miss the more lighter Batman. Not the overly serious Batman we got now. In trying to make him so hyper realistic these days to be more grounded, studios have robbed the character of the fantastical elements of his universe.

Like seriously, ever since Nolan hit the world with a "grounded" Batman, is been nothing but the most select few of his rogue gallery who can fit the dark and gritty bill.

I wish the people didn't just want a dark gritty "realistic" take on Batman because I want to see villains who got the short end of the stick from before make a grand return to the big screen.

Mr. Freeze, Poision Ivy. There other characters too, like Clayface who can be a good villian too. I just miss when Batman's universe wasn't so super dark these days in attempt to be "real".

And it just sucks, because I feel like you don't have to make a dark edgy realistic Batman or else people won't watch it. I can just enjoy a story of Batman trying to fight a guy who can freeze things because there is more to Mr.Freeze than his powers. It's a story of man trying to save his wife.

And that can be just as good on the big screen too.