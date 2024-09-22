The dark knight Batman this week is celebrating his 85th birthday, and in an interesting little crossover, Sega has teamed up to commemorate his origin. It's not clear if this could lead to more, but the DC Comics description of this same video calls it a "partnership". The following description is also attached:
"The shadows hold the key for what lies ahead...Happy Batman Day!"
This short video is also a bit of promotion for the upcoming release Sonic X Shadow Generations, which will arrive on the Nintendo Switch and many other platforms next month on 24th October.
When the latest Sonic game arrives on Switch, players can look forward to a whole new experience as Shadow the Hedgehog. In our 'hands on' here on Nintendo Life, we even went as far as calling Shadow's new outing a "love letter to Sonic Adventure 2".