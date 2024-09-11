Last week, a rumour about Nintendo launching a new Switch OLED bundle with a copy of Mario Wonder surfaced online.

This was shared by reputable leaker billbil-kun of Deal Labs, and now the same source has expanded on this - with claims multiple new Switch bundles (including the Mario Wonder one) are on the way to Europe very soon. In total, there are five deals listed. Here's a translation via ResetEra:

Pack 1 – Nintendo Switch Lite: Content unknown for now. Price: 219 euros.

Pack 2 – Nintendo Switch Lite: Content unknown for now. Price: 219 euros.

Nintendo Switch Sports Pack: Contains a Nintendo Switch console (neon blue/neon red color) + the pre-installed Nintendo Switch Sports game + 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online subscription . Price: 299 euros.

Pack 1 – Nintendo Switch OLED model: Contains a Nintendo Switch OLED model console (white color) + a download code for the game Super Mario Bros Wonder + 3 months of subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service . Price: 349 euros.

Pack 2 – Nintendo Switch OLED model: Contents unknown for now. Price: 349 euros.

It's further claimed these bundles will be revealed this week, with at least three expected before the end of the month.

Bundle announcements like this aren't uncommon ahead of the holiday season. Last year, the same source revealed the Mario Red Edition Switch OLED deal before it was officially announced.

Some other rumours recently have suggested a Switch 2 reveal could also take place as early as this month.