A new trailer and PC demo for the upcoming release Toree Saturn have been released, with the developer Siactro also reconfirming the new entry will arrive at some point in 2024. This latest update mentions a Nintendo Switch release, too.

When this new project was originally announced in September last year, there was no Nintendo announcement at that point, so there you go!

Here's a brief rundown about what to expect from the latest entry in this speed-based 3D platformer series (via Steam):

"Run through linear levels from point A to B with a double jumping bird while avoiding enemies, collecting stars (if desired), and getting all kinds of little speed boosts along the way."