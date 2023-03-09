Level-5 Split
Image: Nintendo Life

Level-5 is back in a big, big way. The developer held its first-ever Level-5 Vision presentation earlier today and gave us five new trailers and a lot of little details to chew over, and we've got all of the trailers right here for you in case you missed them.

The presentation focused on five titles from the Japanese developer, with a big surprise at the end — every single title in the presentation will be released worldwide in either 2023 or 2024.

Well, with that exciting bombshell out of the way, let's have a look at all five games shown off during the Level-5 Vision showcase!

Level-5 Vision 2023 - Full Stream

The stream starts at around 9:30.

Every Game Trailer

DECAPOLICE - 2023

Debuting in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, DECAPOLICE got a dedicated chunk of time during the showcase to show off the gameplay, story, and characters of this turn-based RPG. You control the Special Investigation Unit's leader, Harvard Marks, who can explore the DECSIM, a virtual world which is used to solve real-world crimes. A four-minute gameplay trailer also made its debut during the showcase.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - 2023

Set on an island, there are two new classes being teased for this new Fantasy Life game (if you look closely in the trailer).

Megaton Musashi: Wired - 2023

Level-5 revealed that this brand new action RPG will also be cross-play with PlayStation and Steam versions when it launches later this year.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam - 2023/24

The new Professor Layton game will be out worldwide before the end of 2024, and it's set one year after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future. Lots of new details were revealed, and we also got our first look at Layton's trusty sidekick, Luke, and his sleek new redesing

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road - 2023

This soccer RPG has been in development for years and has gone through numerous name changes, but we finally know that this will also be getting a worldwide release. The new trailer shows off Chronicle Mode and Story Mode, along with some soccer gameplay. Plus, every single character from all previous games will be returning.

And that's it for Level-5! We're excited to see this developer come back, along with the extra confirmation that they're returning to the worldwide market. Even if there was no Yo-kai Watch news, there was more than enough here to satiate everyone's appetite.

What are you most excited about from the Level-5 Showcase? Vote in our poll below and get hyped in the comments.

Which of Level-5's upcoming games are you most excited about?