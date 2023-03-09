Level-5 is back in a big, big way. The developer held its first-ever Level-5 Vision presentation earlier today and gave us five new trailers and a lot of little details to chew over, and we've got all of the trailers right here for you in case you missed them.

The presentation focused on five titles from the Japanese developer, with a big surprise at the end — every single title in the presentation will be released worldwide in either 2023 or 2024.

Well, with that exciting bombshell out of the way, let's have a look at all five games shown off during the Level-5 Vision showcase!

Level-5 Vision 2023 - Full Stream

The stream starts at around 9:30.

Every Game Trailer

DECAPOLICE - 2023

Debuting in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, DECAPOLICE got a dedicated chunk of time during the showcase to show off the gameplay, story, and characters of this turn-based RPG. You control the Special Investigation Unit's leader, Harvard Marks, who can explore the DECSIM, a virtual world which is used to solve real-world crimes. A four-minute gameplay trailer also made its debut during the showcase.

Set on an island, there are two new classes being teased for this new Fantasy Life game (if you look closely in the trailer).

Level-5 revealed that this brand new action RPG will also be cross-play with PlayStation and Steam versions when it launches later this year.

The new Professor Layton game will be out worldwide before the end of 2024, and it's set one year after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future. Lots of new details were revealed, and we also got our first look at Layton's trusty sidekick, Luke, and his sleek new redesing