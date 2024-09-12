We are mere hours away from Splatoon 3's "biggest Splatfest yet" as the Grand Festival is finally set to kick off tomorrow (or today, for those in North America).

This 72-hour-long event pits the Splatlands' biggest musical icons against each other in a battle over "Which is the most important to you?", with the Squid Sisters' Team Past facing off against Off The Hook's Team Present and Deep Cut's Team Future.

You can find the Grand Festival's precise start time for your region below.

<time style="list">12th Sep 2024 5pm PT</time>

A translated tweet from @SplatoonJP referred to this event as the "final battle", and while we have had no word of such finality since, this huge event would certainly see Splatoon 3 go out with a bang.

Voting opened last week, so be sure to head to the standee in Splatsville or Inkopolis Square to pick your winner and redeem your special Splatfest t-shirt. Once you've done so, why not let us know which team got your support in the following poll?