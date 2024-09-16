Well, we thought this might be the case. After a weekend of splatting in the Grand Festival, Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3's "regular updates" will come to an end.

The announcement tweet was quick to clarify that just because this is the end, it doesn't mean it's the end. While we might not be seeing any more regular updates to the game, seasonal events like Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will still be popping up with some returning themes and Big Run, Eggstra Work, and Monthly Challenges are sticking around "for the time being" too.

After 2 INK-credible years of Splatoon 3, regular updates will come to a close. Don't worry! Splatoween, Frosty Fest, Spring Fest, and Summer Nights will continue with some returning themes!



Updates for weapon adjustments will be released as needed.



Big Run, Eggstra Work, and… — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 16, 2024

It's a sad one, for sure, but perhaps not the most surprising news after a translated tweet from @SplatoonJP referred to the Grand Festival as the "final battle" way back in July — talk about spoilers, sheesh.

The climactic 72-hour-long Splatfest took place this weekend, complete with a huge arena for live performances from some of the series' most famous faces. It was Team Past that walked away with the win, putting in a stellar performance to rack up 500p and come out on top in the battle of "Which is the most important to you?".

Thanks, Splatoon 3! It's been a blast.