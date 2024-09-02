The celebrations are starting early for Splatoon 3's upcoming 'Grand Festival' as Nintendo is giving away seven pieces of in-game headgear and three event-specific banners for free!

The 'Now or Never' Spikes, Crown, Cap, Earrings, Barrette, Horns and Headdress and the three Splatfest banners can now be redeemed from the 'News' tab on the Switch home screen. We've laid out more detailed instructions for how to get these freebies below.

How To Redeem Splatoon 3 Grand Festival Items From The Switch News Channel

On your Switch home screen, select the 'News' icon Scroll to the Splatoon 3 news story titled 'Special Grand Festival themed gear and banner available!' Select 'Start Splatoon 3' from the bottom of the news story When your game has loaded, head to the Lobby and boot up the Lobby Terminal Select 'Get Stuff' to redeem your Grand Festival gear and banners

Make sure that your game is updated to the latest version (ver. 9.0.0) to redeem the free items.

Voting is now open for the Grand Festival Splatfest, which asks "Which is the most important to you?" You can pledge your allegiance to Team Past, Present or Future by heading to the voting booth in Splatsville — though the 72-hour event doesn't officially kick off until 12th September, so you still have time to think on it.