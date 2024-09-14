Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The Atlus release Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance arrived on the Switch in June. and now in an update, the team has announced this enhanced JRPG release will be receiving some new content.

This free update, which will arrive at some point in the future, will add six new demon navigators. They include Mara, Idun, Mothman, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Hell Biker and Cleopatra. Here's the official announcement, along with some artwork:

In some other Shin Megami news, Steam achievements in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster reportedly suggest Atlus could be planning on releasing a new remaster collection (via Gematsu)

It could apparently include the PlayStation 2 game Shin Megami Tensei Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Soulless Army and its sequel Shin Megami Tensei Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon.