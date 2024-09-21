Ahead of its arrival next month, RPG Maker With has received a new Switch eShop demo, which you can download right now.

In addition to this, NIS America has also announced the launch of a wiki - teaching players how to make their first-ever RPG game with a bunch of useful guides, tutorials and walkthroughs.





💡: pic.twitter.com/nQsGr6PfLl Dreaming of making your own RPG? Try the free RPG MAKER WITH PLAYER demo, available today! Experiment with the game creation tools or play a variety of user-created games. RPG MAKER WITH arrives to #NintendoSwitch on Oct. 11.💡: https://t.co/VFm7zF5ytq September 20, 2024

Here's a bit more about this latest entry, courtesy of a description on Nintendo.com:

"RPG MAKER WITH lets you make games for and with everyone! No programming knowledge is required to make your perfect game when using RPG MAKER WITH’s robust yet easy-to-learn tools and intuitive controls. Get inspiration and motivation by playing other creators’ games for free and sharing your projects and assets online at any stage of the creation process."

This game will arrive on 11th October 2024 for $49.99 USD (or your regional equivalent).