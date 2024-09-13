As you might have seen, the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection made its digital debut on the Switch this week. It will be followed by a physical release on 22nd November 2024.

Unfortunately, there won't be a proper physical release on Nintendo's platform in Europe. Capcom provided this update on the European version of the game via social media, noting how the Switch release will be delivered as a "code in box":

Capcom Europe: "Switch (code in box) & PS4 (disc in box) physical on Nov 22. Check your local store for details, offers may vary."





7 legendary games in one Super Heroic collection with online play, training mode, the museum & more.



[EMEA] Out now for digital on Nintendo Switch, PS4 & Steam.



As you can probably imagine, this news hasn't gone down well with fans who were hoping for a proper physical Switch release in this region. At the moment, this has only been specifically mentioned for the European physical release, so regions like North America and Japan are still getting a physical game cart.

Pre-orders are already live on websites like Best Buy in the US, and there is no mention of the collection being a "code in box" release in this location, like certain other Switch releases. If we hear any updates, we'll let you know.