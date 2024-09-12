This week marks the arrival of the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection on the Switch and multiple other platforms. The collection's producer has already voiced interest in a new entry in the future, and now he's reiterated this in another interview.

Speaking to Comicbook.com about the return of MvC, Shuhei Matsumoto said he's all for it and asks fans to "show their support for the series" as Capcom can't do it alone. Here's what he had to say in full:

"Who wouldn't want to release a new installment of the series? At least our team and I have the desire to release one. While commercial achievement may be one factor, I personally think that is merely transitory. I think the fans who continue to cheer us on and show their support for the series are more powerful. This is especially the case since this is a project that can't be realized by Capcom alone."

It shouldn't be too hard to show your support for this series after we gave this new collection an "excellent" nine out of ten stars calling it a stunning showcase of '90s fighter evolution. Our own chat with the producer of the new MvC Fighting Collection should also be up on the site soon.