If you've been considering a purchase for Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection on the Nintendo Switch, then you might want to buy it sooner rather than later, as Limited Run Games has confirmed that it will be delisted from the eShop before January 1st, 2024 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).
According to Limited Run Games' CEO Josh Fairhurst, the company secured a two-year term on the Bill & Ted license which, with development time included, means the game has only been available for purchase for just over 10 months after its initial release on February 17th, 2023.
Now, the good news (look, we're searching for some kind of silver lining here) is that if you already own Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection, then you can continue to download and play it for as long as you desire. It's also not going to completely break the bank if you do decide to purchase it; you're looking at $12.69 in the US and £8.69 in the UK.
The collection itself comes bundled with two Bill & Ted games: Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure on the NES and Bill & Ted's Excellent Portable Adventure on the Game Boy. Physical copies of the collection on Switch can still be bought via the Limited Run Games website.
Will you be picking up Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection before it's gone for good? Let us know with a comment down below.
[source twitter.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments 19
LRG = 💩
Haven't bought from them since 2022 and hoping to continue that through 2024. Just can't support this garbage business model and I'm sick of the expensive shipping and waiting 12+ months for games. Enough. 😡
I think after ten months most would have bought this very niche game, I never even knew it existed, until I had read this article.
@EVIL-C can I just ask something? Which versions did you buy? I have bought a few different games recently and, unless they have vastly improved in the last year, they have only taken 5 months max. All standard editions (I have heard collectors editions take a lot longer, that's why I'm asking).
@johnvboy Your comment lined up pretty well next to the
"NEWS Bill & Ted’s Excellent Retro Collection Just Shadow Dropped On The Switch eShop"
related column.
@CharlieFen I bought the Scott Pilgrim KO edition from them and waited nearly 2 years for it to arrive. I believe my Classic Editions of the Konami collections have each taken best part of a year. I've had the Contra and Castlevania ones, but still waiting on the Arcade and Castlevania Advance ones. Night Trap on the GBA as well has been a 9, nearly 10 month wait now. I think if you're just wanting a standard, regular copy, you're fine, but anything fancy, you're gonna be facing a long wait. I'm not saying I support this business model, because it isn't the best, but people need to consider production and manufacturing times and that isn't going to happen overnight.
well, I love retro collections on Switch, so even though these aren't very well-regarded games, I decided to get it anyway.... Oh well. I suppose it's fun to have a game that the Angry Video Game Nerd covered at least.
I picked this up around Black Friday for a buck or two just to have it and it's pretty awful. The games, all two of them, aren't that stellar. The Lynx and home computer titles weren't even attempted, it's just the LJN stuff, and they're known for bad games
Limited Run Games have made big improvements this year.
I ordered Quake II phyiscal (standard edition) at the end of August. It was delivered to me at the start of December. That's not even 5 months waiting time.
BIG improvements from their previous system.
@EVIL-C
Eh, I'll pass. Bill & Ted was an LJN game with all sorts of gameplay issues, so I don't think I'd want to spend my money on a game that sucks.
@fox_mattcloud oh I am completely on your side! Not sure if you meant to reply to the other person? As I was telling them that I believe the standard editions come out much faster, everything I have ordered this year (admittedly all standard) has only taken a few months.
@LadyCharlie I've only ever purchased from LRG once, and that was for the Shantae collection from several years ago. I plan on purchasing from them again when the physical version of Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution comes out for the Game Boy Advance.
Of course, I'll also get it for Switch, but I still want to play it the way it was originally intended. I'll just have to get a working GBA first, as the D-Pad on my original model is shot, and the L/R buttons on my SP (and my DS Lite, for that matter) are also shot.
Limited Run currently have Bill and Ted in their physical year end sale, so this will no doubt be a ploy to get rid of excess stock that they have of a game which no one really wanted, because it’s trash.
As bad as these Bill & Ted games were and still are, still a shame to see any game/collection just poof out of existence likely because of some licensing shenanigans.
That's a total not cool, dude!
This makes me fear the Jurassic Park Collection being pulled some day. And I get the feeling that only the Ocean developed games were planned, and the Sega developed one were only added due to fan backlash.
There's something deeply ironic to me about a retro collection designed to preserve older games and make them more accessible to the masses....getting delisted not even a year after release.
Not the biggest loss but still, it's always awful to see games delisted for whatever reason and even more so when it happens relatively soon after their release!
No loss.
If you really wanna play these ***** games, then you can always easily find the roms.
Delisting of licensed games is a always shame, even if there are not great games... if you miss them. I have the Simpsons Arcade game on PS3 and Transformers Fall of Cybertron on PS4, but missed OutRun online arcade on PS3. When I think of some of the great C64 Ocean movie licences (Platoon, Batman the Movie) which wont be ever be officially released on any retro collections, it is unfortunate.
I did buy their recent Jurrasic park compilation, I'd never played he Megadrive games and enjoyed a few of the titles on there.
Tap here to load 19 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...