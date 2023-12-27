If you've been considering a purchase for Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection on the Nintendo Switch, then you might want to buy it sooner rather than later, as Limited Run Games has confirmed that it will be delisted from the eShop before January 1st, 2024 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

According to Limited Run Games' CEO Josh Fairhurst, the company secured a two-year term on the Bill & Ted license which, with development time included, means the game has only been available for purchase for just over 10 months after its initial release on February 17th, 2023.

Bill & Ted will be removed from sale before January 1 on all platforms, yes. This means it won't be available to buy, but people will still be able to redownload it. — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) December 26, 2023

Now, the good news (look, we're searching for some kind of silver lining here) is that if you already own Bill & Ted's Excellent Retro Collection, then you can continue to download and play it for as long as you desire. It's also not going to completely break the bank if you do decide to purchase it; you're looking at $12.69 in the US and £8.69 in the UK.

The collection itself comes bundled with two Bill & Ted games: Bill & Ted's Excellent Video Game Adventure on the NES and Bill & Ted's Excellent Portable Adventure on the Game Boy. Physical copies of the collection on Switch can still be bought via the Limited Run Games website.

