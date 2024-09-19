After last week's new releases, the Japanese charts this time around are a little less surprising (thanks, Famitsu).
There's a newcomer at the top spot, as the catchily-titled visual novel The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine racked up 20,919 sales in its debut week. Astro Bot is once again the PS5 representative this week, sticking about in second with an additional 8,882 units sold and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe nabs the final podium spot — because of course it does.
Elsewhere, it's a very predictable picture, with the likes of Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons showing their longevity as always. Hey, good on Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 for still hanging around in the top 10!
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
The week's hardware sales are much the same, with Sony's PS5 price hike in Japan once again resulting in diminished returns for console sales.
The Switch OLED stays way out in front of the competition, with an additional 34,250 sales this week, and the Lite follows behind with 11,570. The PS5, meanwhile, remains in third after shifting an additional 8,254 units.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Sep)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|34,250
|7,867,533
|2
|Switch Lite
|11,570
|6,051,222
|3
|PlayStation 5
|8,254
|5,186,657
|4
|
Switch
|
4,754
|19,897,221
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,841
|851,929
|6
|Xbox Series X
|380
|306,982
|7
|Xbox Series S
|295
|318,597
|8
|PlayStation 4
|
39
|7,928,440
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Dang. People still finding PS4s to buy?! Good showing for Nintendo; proof those holiday bundles will sell well.
PS5 sales this week didn't look good. 😕
I hope it will ship at least 10K unit on next week.
I’m continually astounded that there’s still thousands of people every week deciding that now is the time to get Mario Kart 8. Mulling that one over since 2014 😂
Didn't know Hokkaido was getting a physical release, let alone it would sell more than double the game at #2.
zoomin our way to third!
Looking forward to Zelda dominating these charts in a few weeks
For those who still aren't realizing why Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling in Japan, it's cause Nintendo is now selling physical copies of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with all DLCs on the cartridge. This is why the Japanese audience are re-buying the game in drove again. Also for those who plan on getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe again especially the ones that had all the DLC Booster Courses, there's two versions of the edition. One had only Booster Wave 1-5 on the cartridge whereas there is the more harder to find one that had all the DLC tracks on it (Booster Wave 1-6), the only way to know which one is the complete one is to look at the back cover and see if it had Wave 1-6 included. Most online stores will not show the back side of the game case so in most cases you had to hope for the best if you're planning to re-buy the game again.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with all DLCs on the cart (which I own):
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with DLC Wave 1-5 only (this one is more common online, with this one you only get wave 1-5, wave 6 requires download):
