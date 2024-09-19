After last week's new releases, the Japanese charts this time around are a little less surprising (thanks, Famitsu).

There's a newcomer at the top spot, as the catchily-titled visual novel The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine racked up 20,919 sales in its debut week. Astro Bot is once again the PS5 representative this week, sticking about in second with an additional 8,882 units sold and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe nabs the final podium spot — because of course it does.

Elsewhere, it's a very predictable picture, with the likes of Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft and Animal Crossing: New Horizons showing their longevity as always. Hey, good on Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-25 for still hanging around in the top 10!

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Sep) Total Unit Sales 1 The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance – Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine Switch 20,919 NEW 2

Astro Bot PS5 8,882 21,554 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 7,840 5,997,783 4 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 7,069 1,422,221 5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 6,967 7,908,719 6 Minecraft Switch 5,713 3,631,184 7 Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Switch 4,750 287,959 8 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch 4,215 5,411,506 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 3,943 5,583,573 10

Ring Fit Adventure

Switch

3,538

3,627,657



The week's hardware sales are much the same, with Sony's PS5 price hike in Japan once again resulting in diminished returns for console sales.

The Switch OLED stays way out in front of the competition, with an additional 34,250 sales this week, and the Lite follows behind with 11,570. The PS5, meanwhile, remains in third after shifting an additional 8,254 units.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Sep)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch OLED

34,250

7,867,533

2

Switch Lite

11,570

6,051,222

3

PlayStation 5

8,254

5,186,657

4

Switch 4,754 19,897,221

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,841

851,929

6

Xbox Series X

380

306,982

7

Xbox Series S

295

318,597

8

PlayStation 4

39 7,928,440





