The latest chart data is here courtesy of Famitsu, and to be honest, it's been a bit of a quiet week.

At the top, we've got Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost for the Switch with a total of 16,631 sales during its debut week, while the PS5's Astro Bot nabs second place with a total of 12,672. Quite a bit lower than we were expecting, but not a terrible start, by any means.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection also makes its debut, coming in just below Astro Bot with 10,502 units sold. The rest of the top 10 is predictably made up of Switch titles, including the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Sep) Total Unit Sales 1 Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost Switch 16,631 NEW 2

Astro Bot PS5 12,672 NEW 3 Ace Attorney Investigations Collection Switch 10,502 NEW 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 8,883 5,989,943 5 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 8,154 1,415,152 6 Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash Switch 8,083 45,022 7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 7,830 7,901,752 8 Gundam Breaker 4 Switch 7,497 60,322 9

Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Switch 7,316

283,209

10

Ring Fit Adventure

Switch

7,142

3,624,119



Hardware for the week is quite interesting, as it looks as though Sony's recent price hike for the PS5 in Japan has really impacted the platform's sales momentum.

The Switch - OLED Model comfortable takes the top spot, with the Switch Lite taking second place. The standard PS5 managed to bag the third spot, but with a rather soft total of 9,097 units sold. The digital edition, meanwhile, sold a rather pitiful 1,910 units.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position

Console

Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Sep)

Total Unit Sales

1

Switch OLED

46,479

7,833,283

2

Switch Lite

15,271

6,039,652

3

PlayStation 5

9,097

5,178,403

4

Switch 5,723 19,892,467

5

PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,910

850,088

6

Xbox Series X

759

306,602

7

Xbox Series S

723

318,302

8

PlayStation 4

23

7,928,401





