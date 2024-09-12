The latest chart data is here courtesy of Famitsu, and to be honest, it's been a bit of a quiet week.
At the top, we've got Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost for the Switch with a total of 16,631 sales during its debut week, while the PS5's Astro Bot nabs second place with a total of 12,672. Quite a bit lower than we were expecting, but not a terrible start, by any means.
Ace Attorney Investigations Collection also makes its debut, coming in just below Astro Bot with 10,502 units sold. The rest of the top 10 is predictably made up of Switch titles, including the likes of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Hardware for the week is quite interesting, as it looks as though Sony's recent price hike for the PS5 in Japan has really impacted the platform's sales momentum.
The Switch - OLED Model comfortable takes the top spot, with the Switch Lite taking second place. The standard PS5 managed to bag the third spot, but with a rather soft total of 9,097 units sold. The digital edition, meanwhile, sold a rather pitiful 1,910 units.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (2nd - 8th Sep)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|46,479
|7,833,283
|2
|Switch Lite
|15,271
|6,039,652
|3
|PlayStation 5
|9,097
|5,178,403
|4
|
Switch
|
5,723
|19,892,467
|5
|
PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,910
|850,088
|6
|Xbox Series X
|759
|306,602
|7
|Xbox Series S
|723
|318,302
|8
|PlayStation 4
|23
|7,928,401
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
