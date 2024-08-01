To mark the first anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom earlier this year, Nintendo lifted the lid on a new soundtrack featuring a whopping 344 tracks across 9 discs. The Limited Edition version also includes a Master Sword USB containing 15 high-resolution sound sources.

As of this week, it's now officially available but the catch it's only been released in Japan. It can be purchased on Nintendo's website. Here's a video along with some photos:

There's been no mention of a local release, so if you're eager to get your hands on this special collection you're probably going to have to import it. Sites like Playasia are already taking orders. The standard edition is priced at $73.99 USD and the limited edition costs $119.99 USD.

