The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Soundtrack
Update [Fri 10th May, 2024 11:30 BST]:

Well, it seems the leaks were spot on, as the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack is very much a legit thing and is heading to Japan on 31st July 2024.

It's going to be a whopper too, clocking in at 344 tracks across 9 discs for the suggested retail price of 13,200 yen (roughly $85 / £68).

Not only that, but a limited edition will also be available for 19,800 yen (roughly $127 / £100), containing the full soundtrack and a Master Sword USB. The USB can be displayed via the included stand and will also contain 15 high resolution sound sources to enjoy.

There's no word on a Western release, but heck, this one might just be worth importing anyway!

Original Article [Tue 7th May, 2024 01:30 BST]:

It's almost been one year since the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and there's a new rumour Nintendo could have something in the works.

Website Nintendo Everything says it's been tipped off about an "official soundtrack release for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" in Japan which would coincide with the game's first anniversary on 12th May 2024.

Here's exactly what the source had to say:

"Based on leaked information, the album will be available in Japan at the end of July. Fans will be able to pick it up as either a standard version or limited edition. Japanese record label [Nippon] Columbia will be publishing."

Nintendo and Nippon Columbia did a similar soundtrack announcement for the first anniversary of Breath of the Wild.

When Tears of the Kingdom made its debut on the Switch last year, we called it a triumphant sequel to one of the best video games of all time, awarding it an outstanding score.

Keep in mind, this is just a rumour for now and nothing has been officially announced or confirmed by Nintendo. If we hear any updates we'll let you know.

Would you be interested in a Tears of the Kingdom soundtrack featuring all the music from the game (and potentially more)? Leave a comment below.

