The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now officially one year old! Nintendo has already announced a soundtrack and artbook as part of the celebrations and to top it off, it's now shared some new anniversary artwork.

In it, you can see Link and Zelda falling from the skies above with a date alongside it marking one year. Nintendo has also asked fans for their favourite memories of this latest entry in the series:

Nintendo: "Time flies when you're exploring the land, skies and depths of Hyrule! What are your favourite memories from The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, which launched one year ago on #NintendoSwitch?"

The catch with the new artbook and soundtrack for Tears of the Kingdom is there's been no mention of a local release (at least yet). You can learn about both of these items in our previous posts. And if you haven't played Tears of the Kingdom already, be sure to check out our review here on Nintendo Life.