Nintendo yesterday gave Switch fans a new look at the upcoming Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game, due out this September.

In case you did miss it, it's going to come packed with all sorts of new (and familiar) locations and characters, along with some interesting new mechanics for Zelda, including the ability 'Bind' - allowing you to move boulders, enemies and much more.

As part of this latest trailer reveal, Nintendo has also shared a little bit more in the form of new artwork as well as some new screenshots on its official Japanese website. So here's a quick look: