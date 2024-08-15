Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Following the arrival of the backyard sandbox game Grounded on the Switch earlier this year, Obsidian has now released a new update for the game which includes some improvements for Switch.

Patch 1.4.4 most notably includes the addition of Gryo aiming controls. Apart from this, Microsoft accounts are no longer permanently linked. Thrown in with all of this are some major fixes and various other fixes. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of the Grounded website:

Grounded - Version 1.4.4 (13th August 2024)

Bug Fixes / Changes

General Changes:

Login / Host / Join failures display more information on the failure popup.

REMIX.D Yard - Changes:

Reduced the damage multiplier all creatures get in New Game+ by 33%.

Reduced the infusion chance for spiders added in the Hedge Broodmother boss fight by 50%.

MIX.Rs no longer spawn in double or more of the amount of creatures compared to the standard campaign. Instead if is only 10% more each New Game+.

Reduced the AOE range of the Mint infusion attack that applies to players when hit. Reduces the number of one shots that can happen when playing in multiplayer while clumped together.

A certain late game character no longer triggers infusion attacks when hit. (Hint: he could really use a Billy Hog right now)

Optimizations:

Reduced CPU usage.

Nintendo Switch:

Added Gryo aiming controls. (Can be enabled / disabled in the Options screen).

Four leaf clover cave properly renders on Switch.

Cutscene videos are less choppy.

Microsoft accounts are no longer permanently linked. You can logout and log into a new Microsoft account as many times as you want per Nintendo account. Note: It can take up to 15 minutes after unlinking to be able to link a new account.



Major Fixes:

Fixed a client crash that could occur when repairing buildings.

Fixed crash that could occur when using charged bow attacks with a Sleek Bard’s Tudor and Sleek Fire Ant armor.

Fixed crash that could occur when loading a save while having a pet.

Fixed additional random crashing that could occur.

Other Bug Fixes: