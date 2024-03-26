Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 762k

In case you missed it, Xbox is now releasing some of its games on other platforms. The next one coming to the Nintendo Switch is the survival and crafting multiplayer title Grounded on 16th April 2024.

Alongside the eShop release, Limited Run Games has announced it's releasing a physical "Fully Yoked Edition" of the game for $39.99, with pre-orders now open until 28th April 2024. Limited Run will also be offering a Collectors Edition for $124.99 which comes with all sorts of goodies. Here's a look at both versions up for grabs:

Standard Edition

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition is on a region-free physical cart for the Nintendo Switch. This is an open pre-order for a limited time.

Collector's Edition

Physical copy of Grounded Fully Yoked Edition for Nintendo Switch

Grounded Fully Yoked Edition Collector's Edition Box

4x6 Frame - includes 10 Swappable Art Cards

USB Cassette Tape Soundtrack

CD Soundtrack

Dice Set - Burg.L Branded D20

Stickers

Artbook

Mant Minitures

Hoops Sweatbands

The estimated shipping date is between 1st - 31st July, 2024 for the standard edition, and the collector's edition will follow at some point between 1st - 31st December 2024.

Alongside this news, Grounded's final major update has also been detailed. This is part of the 'Fully Yoked' version and include features like new game+, more ant queens, infused bugs, new mutations, new weapon variants, and much more.