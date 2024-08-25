Earlier this week, a rumour popped up about The Sims spin-off 'MySims' possibly making a return, after listings for a Switch version of the game appeared on two European retail websites.

It seems there's now mounting evidence of the game's return, with reports EA's official Switch webpage has now been updated with an icon for MySims (thanks, Vooks.net). At the moment, if you click this icon, you'll be taken through to a Sims 4 page.

If this wasn't already enough, Kotaku has also chimed in on this latest rumour, mentioning how "according to a source familiar with the plans", a "remaster" of the game is on the way to the Nintendo Switch "later this year".

"The Switch port of MySims is real and coming soon, according to a source familiar with the plans. EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment."

MySims originally made its debut on the Wii and DS in 2007 and was eventually brought across to other devices. The original listings of this remaster, suggest it could be released around November 2024. Of course, it's all just a rumour for now!