After one of the better advertising campaigns we can remember for a while, Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club is gearing up to land on Switch tomorrow (29th August).
A three-part free demo is now available on the Switch eShop, but as the all-important release date approaches, we can start to get an idea of what the full release will have in store as the first review from Famitsu is in. The result? Not too shabby, but not particularly high either.
Shared by Ryokutya2089 (via Gematsu), the Japanese publication awarded the latest Nintendo-published mystery a 31/40, with the four critics giving the game 8/8/8/7 out of 10 respectively. All those eights paint a promising picture, even if the overall score is perhaps a little lower than we might have expected.
Emio wasn't the only Switch title in the Famitsu review section this week. Japan-exclusives natsuno-kanata – beyond the summer and Toroidal: Awaiting the Spring received 32/40 (8/8/9/7) and 33/40 (9/8/9/7) respectively. Rhythm game Touhou Danmaku Kagura: Phantasia Lost took home 28/40 (6/8/7/7) and WitchSpring R was awarded 31/40 (8/8/8/7).
Our full review of Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will be available soon enough, so keep an eye out to see what we made of the latest murder mystery. In the meantime, you can find our thoughts following a recent hands-on preview below, or pick up the free eShop demo to see for yourself.