I've played a bit more of the demo now and am erring on letting my Amazon pre-order get delivered to a collection point, then I'll see what the reviews are like and how I get on with the rest of the demo before deciding whether to collect my order or not.

My main reservation is just the mechanics from scene to scene. It seems every scene quickly descends into spamming the Ask/Think/Call/Examine/Observations options until I've triggered the progress switch in a not especially intuitive manner. There's just been countless examples of it. A particularly maddening one was where Protag was stood at the bus stop, nothing to do, no-one to talk to, nothing of significance to examine. I somehow triggered the option to call a taxi, but then accidentally chose the 'No don't, save phone battery' option (or something like that) and then had a frustrating time going through the menus again trying to re-trigger the taxi option.

I feel like if I played through the demo again, it would be just as frustrating because my progression has felt so random, so I'd just be cycling through all the available options again until I chanced upon the right one.

And this frustration really is exacerbated by talking to the NPCs. You ask them about a topic, they give an answer, but then you have to ask them about the same topic again to check to see whether they've got any more to say about it. I'm kind of getting used to it, but it feels inefficient and tedious at times. In some ways, you could say it adds realism, because investigations do require persistence, perseverance, asking the same question multiple times, but I'm not sure how well that approach translates to a game. I think adding a prompt to push NPCs to say more, rather than making me go back through the menu, might help.

Which is all a bit unfortunate. I feel invested enough in the story, and wanting to give the physical release support. It just feels like the game could make things easier for itself to succeed by having the NPCs spill all they've got to say in one go, rather than making us feel like we're squeezing blood from a stone.