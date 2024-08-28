Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches on the Switch this week, and ahead of launch Nintendo has now made the "third and final" chapter in the free demo available.
Chapter 3 is officially titled "The Language of Flowers" and touches on a detective's past and two siblings who are torn apart. You can get a quick look at what to expect in the video on Nintendo's YouTube channel.
Our full review of the game will be live later today. Here's what we had to say in our hands on with this new entry:
"With an instantly intriguing premise and the prospect of some rather nasty goings-on down the line, this M-rated effort from Nintendo has certainly got our attention so far — we're fully engaged and expecting to go some very twisted places. Let's hope we get exactly what we deserve."