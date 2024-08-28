Emio - The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club launches on the Switch this week, and ahead of launch Nintendo has now made the "third and final" chapter in the free demo available.

Chapter 3 is officially titled "The Language of Flowers" and touches on a detective's past and two siblings who are torn apart. You can get a quick look at what to expect in the video on Nintendo's YouTube channel.



Tragic memories of the past...

A memento of hope...



