Nintendo has announced another batch of Switch Online icons you can only unlock by playing its digital retro library.

After events for Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and even the original Donkey Kong game, it's now moved on to Rare's 1994 SNES hit Donkey Kong Country. Switch Online members will be required to boot up this game on Switch via the SNES app.

The icons featured include Donkey Kong, his sidekick Diddy Kong, Cranky Kong, Funky Kong, King K. Rool, and even some of the animal buddies. You can see the full range of icons available courtesy of NSO Icons Alerts on social media. These icons will leave on 2nd September 2024 and will set you back 10 points each.

Of course, to access these icons, you will need to have a subscription to the Switch Online service. Apart from Donkey Kong Country, the second and third games in the SNES series are also available on the service.

DKC was originally added to Nintendo's online service in 2020. The original entry in the newer series Donkey Kong Country Returns will also be released on the Switch early next year in HD.