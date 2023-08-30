Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you were anticipating the return of the JRPG classics Suikoden I & II this year, you might want to read on. Konami has issued a new notice on its official website and via social media about a slight delay.

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will require "additional" development time to deliver the experience fans expect. The aim now is to release the package as soon as possible. Here's the notice in full:

Notice Regarding Release Schedule for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars

We would like to thank Suikoden fans everywhere for your ongoing passion and support for the Suikoden series.

Regarding the planned release of Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars, we have reached the conclusion that despite the very best efforts of our dedicated development staff to release the Remasters in 2023, additional time is needed to ensure the quality performance and gameplay experience our users deserve.

The entire Suikoden team is renewing our efforts to bring Suikoden I & II HD Remaster to release as soon as is possible.

We will share further release information as soon as it becomes available, on our official social media accounts and official homepage. We appreciate your understanding and sincerely hope you will continue to lend Suikoden your support.

Thank you,

The Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars Team

