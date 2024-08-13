New York City-based clothing and sneaker company Bull-Airs has recently released a retro-inspired collection heavily referencing Nintendo's classic consoles, and a new set of pre-orders will be going live this Friday (thanks, GoNintendo!).

The sneakers come in four different varieties, each one inspired by the colour scheme and typeface used on each console. Most of these have been available before — as recently as July, even! — but this rereleased line includes a brand new colour design.

The Shoe Boy Color resembles a purple GBC (the best one, of course); the Family Computer is cream and red, just like the Famicom, with the little logo on the tick; Classic Console resembles the NES and mimics the Nintendo logo with Bull-Airs in the centre instead; and Shoe Boy is like the Color, except for the Game Boy. Alongside the shoes, there's a crew neck shirt inspired by the NES (though this doesn't appear to be returning on the 16th) and a Captain N Varsity Jacket (which is available now).

We love the detail on all the shoes — particularly the Game Boy-inspired one with the green screen and the pixelated tick, and the tongue on the Classic Console shoes with the NES-inspired box art. You might be wondering why the tick is there since that's Nike's thing, but Bull-Airs repurposes old Nike shoes to create these very cool custom designs.

Pre-orders for the shoes open on Friday 16th August 2024, and each pair of sneakers will set you back a fair bit at $350.00 USD a pop. The jacket is priced at $99.00, as is the crew neck — and hopefully the latter will be restocked at some point. The Classic Gaming collection will be available to pre-order online.

Look, style isn't cheap — especially retro-inspired video game fashion. Bull-Airs is constantly designing custom shoes and collaborating with big brands, and while we suspect the Big N doesn't know about these shoes, they're still an excellent homage to '90s gaming.

Let us know what you think of the range here in the comments.