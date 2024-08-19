Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

If you've been anticipating the upcoming release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket on mobile devices, it seems pre-registrations for the Android and iOS version of the mobile game are now officially live on Google Play and Apple Store in select regions.

This information comes via Serebii.net, with a new trailer (above) also revealed, featuring a look at more in-game mechanics. Here's the official store description, along with some screenshots:

Pokémon cards, played with by people in 89 countries, are now closer to you than ever! Enjoy Pokémon cards anytime, anywhere, on your mobile device! You can open packs every day to get cards! Collect cards every day! You can open two booster packs every day at no cost to collect Pokémon cards"