Nintendo has published its financial results for the first quarter of FY2025 and we have a couple of first-party titles that have crossed their first major milestone.

If the headline hadn't given it away already, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door have both surpassed one million sales. Paper Mario shifted a sweet 1.76 million units since its release in May and the Luigi's Mansion remaster hit 1.19 million in just a few days after launching on 27th June (these figures only count up to 30th June).

Okay, it's hardly the biggest numbers we have seen from first-party Nintendo releases, but it's a fitting reminder that the ol' Switch still has a spring in its step, over seven years on.

Nintendo's rundown also mentions a mystery third title "by another software publisher" which has crossed the big 'one milly' mark so far this fiscal year. We've been racking our brains, but we can't pinpoint which game it may be — give us your best guess in the comments!

While these milestones are, of course, worthy of praise, the new fiscal year is off to a slower start in both the software and hardware departments. Nintendo reports that its total software sales (30.64 million units) are down 41.3% on the same three-month period last year, while hardware (which surpassed 143.42 million sales) has seen a similar 46.3% year-on-year decline.