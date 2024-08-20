Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

SEGA is back with another (another) new look at Sonic X Shadow Generations, the focus this time being on Shadow's fresh Doom Powers.

These are the abilities that the edgy hedgehog will be relying on to take down hoards of foes across each stage. We had already spotted some of these in action in previous trailers, but today's drop is our first proper look at what the full range of Doom Powers has in store.

First up are the Doom Spears, a handful of projectiles that allow Shadow to hit up to five enemies at once. We also have the Doom Blast for sending your enemies flying and the Doom Wing for sending Shadow flying. Then there's the Doom Morph and Doom Surf, both for navigating the waves, but the former will turn ol' Shadow into a weird squid thing. Gross.

It's all very Venom, but we're kinda here for it.

Of course, there are many more teasers peppered throughout this new trailer besides the Doom Powers. The eagle-eyed fans out there might have caught a glimpse of Sonic Frontiers' Chaos Island and we even get a first peek at a Metal Overlord boss.

Sonic X Shadow Generations will be speeding our way on 25th October. Those after a physical copy can nab either the standard pre-order which comes with a sweet reversible cover, or the bulky Limited Edition version which packs in a gorgeous Dreamcast statue.