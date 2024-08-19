Limited Run games is collaborating with Sega to release a very special collector's edition of the upcoming Sonic X Shadow Generations on Switch.

Arriving at some point in 2025 and retailing for an eye-watering $249.99, the package nevertheless comes with some pretty cool extras. At the top of the pile is a gorgeous statue featuring both Sonic and Shadow standing atop a Sega Dreamcast. Makes sense since the original Sonic Generations was a Dreamcast ga... oh, wait.

Yeah, it's a bit weird, but the whole addition of Shadow into the game is a clear callback to Sonic Adventure 2 on the Dreamcast, hence the inclusion of the console in the statue.





Pre-order the Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition TODAY: pic.twitter.com/82gCnIbY9P Run through Sonic’s iconic history and experience a brand-new chapter from everyone’s favorite anti-hero, complete with this way-past-cool Collector’s Edition!Pre-order the Sonic X Shadow Generations Collector’s Edition TODAY: https://t.co/UOvbJSPXwa August 19, 2024

In addition, however, you're also getting all of this:

-Standard Edition for PC OR Physical Day One Edition of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X

- Physical Day One Edition Only:

- Sonic Adventure Skin

- Gerald Robotnik's Journal

- Reversible Cover

- Sonic & Shadow Dreamcast Statue

- Switch or Blu-ray Steelbook

- Deluxe Art Book

- Original Soundtrack CD

- Chao Mini Figurines

- Sonic, Shadow, and Classic Sonic Shoes Keychain

- Commemorative Dreamcast Jewel Case

- Collector’s Box

- Individually Numbered Certificate of Authenticity

Pre-orders for the set are available via the Limited Run Games website and will remain open until 6th October 2024. So you'll need to be fairly quick and move a bit of money around if you want to grab one of these hefty things.

If you really can't wait, however, Sonic X Shadow Generations is due to launch on the Switch on 22nd October 2024. The game will contain the original Sonic Generations revamped for modern hardware along with an additional campaign starring the anti-hero Shadow.