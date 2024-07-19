Sega has revealed that all physical pre-orders for Sonic X Shadow Generations will receive a reversible cover sleeve, letting you swap between the Western design and the Japanese design.

Sharing the reveal over on X, the announcement comes with a quick video to show what the different covers will look like. You'll likely be familiar with the Western design already: it features Classic Sonic, Modern Sonic, and Shadow all looking suitable badass against a backdrop of what we're assuming is one of Shadow's levels. The Japanese version, meanwhile, highlights the apparent rivalry between Sonic and Shadow, showcasing the two hedgehogs in a kind of jin-and-jang juxtaposition.

It's cool, but we wish Shadow weren't upside down.

By popular demand, ALL physical pre-orders of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS will include a reversible cover featuring the Japanese art for the game! Double the art, double the fun! pic.twitter.com/65ny7krmka July 19, 2024

It's a neat little bonus for those opting to pre-order the physical edition, at least. The game launches on Switch on 25th October 2024 and will feature a revamp of the original Sonic Generations while introducing some brand new levels starring Shadow the Hedgehog.

We went hands-on with the game during Summer Game Fest and came away feeling relatively optimistic, though admittedly sceptical of how the game will hold up on Nintendo's console. If you want to check out our full thoughts on the demo, head on through via the link below.