Book publisher Lost in Cult has announced it will be launching a comprehensive book celebrating Japanese studio Grasshopper Manufacture.

Written by Blake Hester and clocking in at over 400 pages, Kill the Past: 25 Years of Grasshopper Manufacture will launch in Q2/Q3 2025 with pre-orders available now until 18th October 2024.

It will feature deep dives and behind-the-scenes glimpses at some of the studios biggest games, including the likes of Killer7, No More Heroes, Shadows of the Damned, The Silver Case, and more. Interviews will also play a big role in the book, with creators such as Suda51, Shinji Mikami, and Hiroyuki Tamura all providing exclusive new anecdotes behind Grasshopper Manufacture.

Standard editions are available, of course, but a deluxe edition will also be available in limited quantities. This will include an embossed black box and a full pack of Grasshopper trading cards (standard editions will come with just one card). Also included are separate essay books covering the four aforementioned games, each of which will be crammed full of interesting art, behind-the-scenes information, and critical essays.

Not only that, but the first 1000 orders of the deluxe edition will bag the signed deluxe edition, which will come with a bookplate signed by Suda51. Not bad at all!