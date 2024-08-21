Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Genshin Impact fans waiting for the game to arrive on the Switch have voiced their feelings and thoughts online today after the game was announced for another platform at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

This open-world action RPG adventure is now on its way to the Xbox this November, and yet there are still no updates about the Nintendo version, which was originally confirmed in 2020 - with a trailer at the time noting how it was "coming soon" to the hybrid platform.

The latest reveal has ignited plenty of discussion on social media, subreddits, and elsewhere online - and some fans are even speculating it could now come to the Switch "successor" instead, given how late it is in the current system's lifecycle.

We're really getting Genshin for Xbox before we get the infamous Switch release... https://t.co/XyUvJW1b2s August 21, 2024

I think it might be a launch title for the switch successor — Harry🐦 @harry2.bsky.social (@HarryLe77212177) August 20, 2024

Genshin Impact's Switch announcement has been well-documented, with a few other key updates along the way - including a rumour in 2021 that there was an issue with the "lack of power" in the Switch hardware. Then, in 2022, a miHoYo PR representative provided an update, claiming the Nintendo version was still in development.

Earlier this year, it was also discovered the official game page for the Switch version had been removed from the Genshin Hoyoverse website - leading to more speculation about a possible Switch "successor" release. Nintendo has already confirmed the announcement for this new system will be made "this fiscal year".