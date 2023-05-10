Is Genshin Impact on Switch?
Image: miHoYo

Chinese RPG Genshin Impact is something of a monster. Since its release back in 2020, it has been downloaded millions of times across Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows, captivating players with its mix of action role-playing, appealing characters, and a hugely detailed game world.

There's one system that has missed out on the fun so far, though – despite being promised a version of Genshin Impact back in 2020. The Nintendo Switch is arguably a perfect platform for the game, having a strong selection of Eastern RPGs already and a huge audience of over 125 million users – but, as of 2023, the game remains MIA on Nintendo's hybrid system.

What Is Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG with a heavy focus on magic and character-swapping.

It's a free-to-play release which means it doesn't cost anything to download but is heavily monetized via 'gacha' game mechanics, which allow players to acquire new characters, gear and weapons. The fantasy realm of Teyvat serves as Genshin Impact's setting and is home to seven different nations.

Image: miHoYo

When it was first revealed back in June 2019, the art style immediately drew comparison to one of Nintendo's flagship titles: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In fact, from the outside, it appeared to be a total 'Zelda clone', and enflamed... erm, 'passionate' responses from some Zelda fans.

The developers themselves acknowledged Breath of the Wild as inspiration and a game they held in "high regard", they also insisted that Genshin Impact was a "very different" experience to Nintendo's Zelda title.

We compared the games prior to Genshin Impact's launch, and went hands-on to investigate the similarities once it was released on other platforms. We concluded that it wasn't really a BOTW clone, "but it is clearly ripping DNA from Nintendo’s efforts."

Since launching, Genshin Impact has gone from strength to strength, attracting huge numbers of players and creating its own fans. In January 2020, the game was confirmed to have a Switch port in development, and Nintendo Switch owners have been waiting for the game for several years now.

So where has Genshin Impact on Switch got to exactly?

Is Genshin Impact On Nintendo Switch? Is It Still Coming?

Unfortunately, the answer to that is no, and possibly.

A Switch version was confirmed back in 2020 by developer and publisher miHoYo. However, it is yet to surface, and a rumour in May 2021 claimed that the issue was the lack of power in the Switch hardware. The game suffered from some stability issues on PS4, so it's unsurprising that the developer might have run into trouble with the Switch port.

One year later, however, in May 2022, a miHoYo PR representative insisted that the Switch version was still in development, stating that "the Switch version is still in development, and we will release more information as we progress further along."

However, one fan got tired of waiting and took matters into their own hands, emulating the game on Switch instead.

At present, then, it's still not clear if Switch owners will ever get to play Genshin Impact. It's possible the developers are waiting for a more powerful version of the hardware — the fabled Switch 'Pro' or similar — that might make a Genshin Impact Switch port less difficult to create.

We'll update this guide with any new information as and when it becomes available.