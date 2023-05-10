Chinese RPG Genshin Impact is something of a monster. Since its release back in 2020, it has been downloaded millions of times across Android, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows, captivating players with its mix of action role-playing, appealing characters, and a hugely detailed game world.

There's one system that has missed out on the fun so far, though – despite being promised a version of Genshin Impact back in 2020. The Nintendo Switch is arguably a perfect platform for the game, having a strong selection of Eastern RPGs already and a huge audience of over 125 million users – but, as of 2023, the game remains MIA on Nintendo's hybrid system.

What Is Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG with a heavy focus on magic and character-swapping.

It's a free-to-play release which means it doesn't cost anything to download but is heavily monetized via 'gacha' game mechanics, which allow players to acquire new characters, gear and weapons. The fantasy realm of Teyvat serves as Genshin Impact's setting and is home to seven different nations.

When it was first revealed back in June 2019, the art style immediately drew comparison to one of Nintendo's flagship titles: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. In fact, from the outside, it appeared to be a total 'Zelda clone', and enflamed... erm, 'passionate' responses from some Zelda fans.

The developers themselves acknowledged Breath of the Wild as inspiration and a game they held in "high regard", they also insisted that Genshin Impact was a "very different" experience to Nintendo's Zelda title.

We compared the games prior to Genshin Impact's launch, and went hands-on to investigate the similarities once it was released on other platforms. We concluded that it wasn't really a BOTW clone, "but it is clearly ripping DNA from Nintendo’s efforts."